Jacobsen, David F.

1940-2023
David F. Jacobsen, 82, of Fredericksburg, Iowa, passed away August 1, 2023, at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Dave grew up in West St. Paul, Minn., and graduated from Sibley High School in 1958. Immediately following graduation, he enlisted into the United States Marine Corps. Dave was a proud Marine and served his country well for 10 years, including both active and reserve service. Dave achieved the rank of staff sergeant, and he carried himself throughout his entire life to be a proud Marine, father, husband, stepdad, grandpa, great-grandpa, friend, and overall outstanding citizen.
In 1962, Dave married Gwen Paul in West St. Paul and shortly after moved to Rochester, starting a family and raising two boys — Paul and Troy. Dave continued to serve in the reserves while also discovering he had the “gift of gab” while working his first sales positions at both 7UP and Gerber Baby Foods.
After his service and term in the Marines, Dave and his family moved to Minnesota City, Minn., where Dave was a sales representative for A.A.L., selling life and health insurance in the Winona area for 20 years. In 1984, after years of being around animals and watching his eldest son grow a love for raising fox, Dave turned his talents into representing National Feeds Inc., the company that supplied dog and fox food to kennels and distributors throughout the entire U.S., Canada, and Alaska.
Dave divorced in 1989, but in 1991, Dave found love again and married the “town sweetheart” Joan Kerr from Fredericksburg. Dave was a well-known member of the community and was often seen at the golf course or out and about with his friends and neighbors.
Dave was a proud member of the Amvets Post 90 in Fredericksburg for 21 years, and after his retirement from National, was elected post commander and served this post and community proudly. He especially took pride in organizing the town’s Memorial Day programs and many other events. Dave was also elected and served as the Chickasaw County Veterans Affairs Service Officer — located in New Hampton, Iowa. Dave helped countless veterans and their families in the area during their search for information, government funding, help and support. Dave was also instrumental in the funding and development of the Veterans Memorial located in Fredericksburg.
Dave had many talents, and he loved spending his time working in his woodshop, playing golf, traveling, playing cards, and fishing with his boys in Canada.
Dave was a man of great faith who dressed well and had an unforgettable handshake!
Survivors include his wife, Joan (Kerr) Jacobsen, of Fredericksburg; his sons, Paul (Jenelle) Jacobson, of Minnesota City, and Troy (Laurie) Jacobsen, of Minneiska. Dave is also survived by Dan (Lori) Kerr, of Des Moines; Brad (Tami) Kerr; and Huxley and Todd (fiancé Mary Clark), of Des Moines. Surviving grandchildren include Mitch (Paige) Jacobsen, Lindsey Jacobsen, and Kailey (James) Winterbottom, Tallie, Zak (Jennifer), and Alex Kerr. Great-grandchildren include Miles Jacobsen and Brooks and Boston Kerr.
Surviving siblings include John (Carol) Jacobsen, Barb Kleinek, and Susan Bruggeman.
Dave was preceded in death by his parents and grandson, Dawson.
David is also survived by many nieces, nephews, true friends, caring neighbors, and he will truly be missed by many.
The family would like to give a special thanks to all the caring nurses and hospice staff at the New Hampton Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.
Visitation will take place Monday, August 7, 2023, starting at 9 a.m., with a memorial service at 11 a.m. at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church, 222 S. Washington Ave. in Fredericksburg, Iowa, with Pastor Ronnie Koch officiating. Military honors will be provided by Amvets Post 90, and burial will take place at Rose Hill Cemetery following the service in Fredericksburg. Lunch will be served following the burial at the City Hall in Fredericksburg. A florist is available through The Blue Iris at 641-394-4158. Funeral arrangements by Hugeback-Johnson at 641-394-4334.
