Roger "Jesse" James, 81, of Trempealeau, died Friday, May 19, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis.
A brief prayer service will be Friday, May 26, 2023, 2 p.m. at Zwickey Funeral Homes, Galesville Chapel. Burial with military rites will follow at Holy Cross Cemetery, Trempealeau.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from noon until service time.
A full obituary may be seen at www.zwickeyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.