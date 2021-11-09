Jaszewski, Betty J.

Betty J. Jaszewski, 92, of Winona, passed away on Sunday, November 7, 2021, at the Waters of Oakdale in Oakdale, Minn.
She was born on November 30, 1928, in Winona, to Rollie and Winnifred (Rozek) Tust Sr. After graduating from high school, Betty completed the nursing program with St. Francis Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., earning her degree as a registered nurse. She was united in marriage with Frank “Fritz” Jaszewski on October 29, 1955, at St. Stanislaus Kostka Church in Winona, and he preceded her in death on August 1, 2009.
Betty was employed as a registered nurse with the Winona General Hospital, and later Community Memorial Hospital in the obstetrics department until her retirement.
She was a member of the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka and was active in volunteering at the St. Vincent de Paul Store.
Betty will be remembered for her enjoyment of baking, fishing, and spending time at the family cottage in Trempealeau. She had a great love of animals, having many cat and dog companions over the years, and she always fed the birds and squirrels around her home. Betty’s greatest joy in life was her family, and she especially cherished the time that she spent with her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. She will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved her.
Betty is lovingly survived by her children, Thomas (Julie Quist) Jaszewski, Kay (Scott) Johnstone, Matthew (Marie) Jaszewski, Julie (Tim) Farry, and Michael (Lisa) Jaszewski; grandchildren, Travis (Sarah) Johnstone, Tyler (Amanda) Johnstone, Kyle Johnstone, Jason (Carrie) Jaszewski, Benjamin (Kelley) Jaszewski, Lindsay (Will) Shackelton, Troy (Alexandria Pehler) Farry, Cole (Danielle) Farry, Justin Jaszewski, Ashley Jaszewski, and Sophia Sadowski; great-grandchildren, Charlotte, Jameson, Henry, Max, Fletcher, Frank, and Aubrey; sister-in-law, Carolyn “Pat” Tust; as well as numerous nieces and nephews, other relatives and friends. She was preceded in death by her husband, parents, and a brother, Rollie Tust, Jr.
Visitation will be held from 10:30 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at noon on Thursday, November 11, 2021, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Betty will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Pallbearers will be Betty’s grandsons.
It is respectfully requested that memorials be directed to the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka or to the Winona Area Humane Society.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Betty’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
