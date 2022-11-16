James P. Jensen, 92, of Winona and formerly of Slayton, Minn., passed away on Thursday, November 10, 2022, at Winona Health. Honoring his wishes, there will not be any services held, with burial at a later date in Slayton. A complete obituary will follow. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
