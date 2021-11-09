Jick, Doris Francis

Doris Francis Jick died November 5, 2021, at Grandview Care Center in Blair, Wis., at the age of 82 years. Doris was born August 13, 1939, in Galesville to Edmund and Myrtle (Fluegel) Jick. Doris grew up and lived all of her life in the Centerville area. She graduated from Galesville High School, and went on to Winona State University where she graduated with a teaching degree. She taught art in the Holmen Area School District for over 40 years. Doris loved painting and was an accomplished artist. She also enjoyed crafts, sewing and most of all reading. She helped her parents run a truck farm on their property at Centerville. Over the years Doris loved animals especially cats and she was always taking in strays.
Doris is survived by many cousins, including Joan Kraskey, of Winona. She was preceded in death by her parents and several uncles.
Funeral services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on November 13, 2021, at Dickinson Funeral Home 515 McHugh Road in Holmen, Wis. Visitation begins at 10 am. Internment will be in Evergreen Cemetery in Galesville.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to any area Humane Society, or to the “Van Fund” at Grandview Care Center in Blair, Wis.
Online condolences may be shared at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.