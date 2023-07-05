Barbara J. Jilk, 80, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, June 29, 2023, at Winona Health. Arrangements are pending, and a complete obituary will follow. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
