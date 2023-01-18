Jilk, Lillian Florence

Lillian Florence Jilk, 103, of Kenosha, Wis., passed away on Friday, January 6, 2023, at Casa Del Mare.
Born in Foley, Minn., on May 8, 1919, Lillian was the daughter of the late Raymond and Frances (Metkowski) Lewandowski.
She was a graduate of Foley High School and Trinity Hospital School of Nursing in Jamestown, N.D.
She proudly served her country in the U.S. Navy in the Navy Nurse Corps as a lieutenant.
On November 4, 1948, in Gilman, Minn., she was united in marriage to Albert J. Jilk. Albert preceded her in death on May 15, 1996.
Lillian was employed with St. Catherine's Hospital as a nurse. She was a member St. Peter's Catholic Church and the Women's League. She also volunteered at The Shalom Center, Hospice Alliance and was active in the Wisconsin Right to Life.
Lillian is survived by her grandchildren, Peter (Roxanne) Jilk, Sarah (Alex) Rodriguez, Ryan Kahl, Kyle Kahl and Katie Kahl; her great-grandchildren, Joseph Jilk, Noah Jilk and Odin Kahl; her sister, Evelyn (Jerome) Scapanski, of Foley; and her sister-in-law, Kathy Lewandowski, of White Park, Minn.
In addition to her parents, Lillian was preceded in death by her husband, Albert; her sons, Ronald and Robert Jilk; and three brothers, Norbert, Arthur and Boniface "Bud".
Funeral services honoring Lillian's life will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. at St. Peter's Catholic Church, 2224 30th Avenue in Kenosha. Entombment with full military honors will follow in All Saints Mausoleum. A visitation for Lillian will be held on Monday, January 16, 2023, from 10 a.m. until the time of Mass at the church.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.