Scott Jobe, 50, passed away on January 9 after a brief illness. He was diagnosed with leukemia in early December. Scott was born September 15, 1971, in St. Paul, Minn. He graduated from River City High School in Sacramento, Calif., in 1989. Then he served 2 years in the U.S. Army, stationed at Fort Wainwright, Alaska. There he met his wife Beth, and together they had one daughter, Caitlin. Scott was a "jack of all trades" and had many different jobs throughout his life, including commercial fishing in the Bering Sea. He enjoyed being outdoors, and had an appreciation for nature and animals.
He is survived by his daughter, Caitlin; grandson, Oliver; father, Ralph (Susie); mother, Carol (Dennis) Pruitt; brother, Steven (Jennifer); nephews, William and Grant; niece, Isabelle; step-brother, Jeffrey (Dena) Pruitt; many cousins; best friend, Jason; and other friends. He was preceded in death by his wife, Beth, and step-brother, Jacob Pruitt.
A visitation for Scott was held on Thursday, January 20, from 3-5 p.m. at Bradshaw Celebration of Life Center in Stillwater, Minn. Burial will be later this year at St. Mary's Cemetery in Winona. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to: MACV (Minnesota Assistance Council for Veterans), 1000 University Ave. W. St. Paul, MN 55104 or The Winona Area Humane Society, 1112 East Broadway, Winona, MN 55987. Scott, we love you and miss you.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.