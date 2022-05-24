Born November 1, 1934, daughter of William August and Frieda Amelia Christine Moldenhauer Stueve and 1952 graduate of Winona Senior High School, Arlas passed to her heavenly home May 21, 2022, surrounded by family. From an early age, she worked hard on her parent’s large farm in Wiscoy Township. Arlas married Reid Arthur Johnson at St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church in Winona on October 1, 1960. Reid preceded her in death March 13, 2020. Initially, they lived in Money Creek on his family farm and then in 1962 purchased their farm in Stockton Valley, moving there in April 1967, where they farmed with Reid’s father Art and brother Ray.
They have three daughters: Rachel (James) Sternisha, of Ellsworth, Wis., Arlette (Corey) Gensmer, of Stockton Valley, and Jenelle (Chad) Larson, of Stockton Valley. They have five grandchildren, David (Mariah) Sternisha, Jessi (Sean) Roadhouse, Chelsi (Michael) Kahl, Nikki Gensmer and Chase Gensmer, along with seven great-grandchildren, Leah and Hannah Sternisha, Henrik, Olle, and Riley Roadhouse, and Hutch and Winona Kahl (due in June). Arlas’ grandchildren were her “… crown of old age” (Proverbs 17:6), treasuring every minute with them, and her great grandchildren brought the twinkle and joy to her face every time she saw them.
Arlas was an Aid Associate for Lutherans (AAL) branch officer for 40 years and held the secretary and treasurer positions for 37 years and was then elected Winona County branch coach consisting of 15 branches (25 churches) prior to their merger with Thrivent Financial. Arlas was a member of St. Matthew’s Lutheran Church Senior Choir well into her 80s. She was a talented pianist, organist, and vocalist playing and singing for many weddings. Arlas was a Winona County Women’s Extension service officer (VP and president), secretary of Winona County Rural Youth Association, a key leader for the Town & Country 4-H Club for 10 years and Sunday School teacher and pianist for 20 years. She delighted in playing children’s hymns like “Jesus Loves Me” for children including her own grandchildren.
Arlas provided a loving childcare environment for her grandchildren. They hold deep affectionate memories of her nurturing and caring ways. Arlas’ hobbies included hand embroidery work, crocheting afghans for her loved ones, sewing, gardening, freezing, canning, and she baked and decorated countless specialty cakes for family and friends beginning with her very own wedding cake and into her 80s.
Arlas’ memorial service will be held at St. Matthew’s Church in Winona at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, May 25, 2022. Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. at the church. Burial will be at Oakland Cemetery in Minnesota City. Pallbearers are her grandchildren and their spouses. Memorials may be directed to St. Matthew’s Church, in Winona; Oakland Cemetery in Minnesota City; or donor’s choice.
Services entrusted to Fawcett Junker Funeral Home & Crematory in Winona and Fountain City. Online condolences may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com.
