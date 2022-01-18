Johnson, George A.

George A. Johnson, of Holmen, Wis., passed away January 13, 2022.
George was born February 1, 1952, to Arnold Johnson and Arlene (Hendrickson) Johnson. George grew up in Holmen, Wis., and was a star basketball player in high school. He loved fishing and attending all sports events of his nephews. He worked at the Holmen canning factory in his youthful years before moving to Colorado and receiving his degree in psychology. He went to work as a juvenile psychologist in Seattle, Wash., and later Cassville, Wis. When George moved back to Holmen, he took up another form of psychology. He became the bartender at Smokey’s Bar. George was a great listener and always had an opinion or advice for those that would listen. Everyone knew and loved George. George loved to go on road trips with his girlfriend, Tina Anderson. He would bring fresh vegetables and flowers from his garden to the people they visited. The smile on their faces brought him so much joy. George loved to keep track of all the nephews and nieces’ athletic achievements. He was always so proud of them.
George is preceded in death by his parents, Arnold and Arlene; and his three sisters, Eloda Ronnie, Victoria Muller, and Shirley Koss. He is survived by his brother-in-law, Donald Koss; girlfriend, Tina Anderson; and eight nephews and nieces, Owen Ronnie, Gerald Ronnie, Kevin Koss, Brian Koss, Todd Koss, Theresa Muller, Sherry Muller-Flory, and Charles Muller.
A celebration of life will be held at the Holmen American Legion on Sunday, January 30, 2022, from 12-4 p.m.
