Johnson, Marjo Gail (Hovland)

Marjo Gail (Hovland) Johnson passed away at her home on Sunday, August 6, 2023.
Marjo was born on June 16, 1941, to George and Adelaide (Marker) Hovland in Winona. Her father died in World War II. She and her three brothers were raised by her loving mother and stepfather, Art Halvorson. In 1958, she married Maynard Johnson. They had four children, Tim, Todd, M.T., and Marjo “Jill.” Todd passed at 13 months and was laid to rest at the Rushford Lutheran Cemetery.
Those who knew Marjo will remember her as a wonderful friend. She never forgot a birthday or anniversary and was always checking in with those she loved. She was also known for her keen eye for decorating and home design. She took great pride in each of her homes, and you never knew what color the rooms or design might be with each visit. She joked that her ashes should be stored in a paint can. She was also known for her green thumb. God must have needed some work in his gardens as no weeds were allowed in her meticulous flower beds. Marjo also loved spending winters in Florida, where she could stay warm and pull more weeds.
Marjo is survived by her husband, Maynard; her children, Tim (Diane), of Rushford, M.T. (Theresa), of River Falls, Wis., and Marjo “Jill” (Kurt) Baertsch, of Elba; grandchildren, Tyler (Kelsey) Johnson and Cody Johnson, Mason and Keegan Baertsch, and Gustav and Gunnar Johnson; great-grandchildren, Nolan, Evan, and Amelea Johnson; brothers, George (Barb) Hovland, David Hovland, and Gerald “Jerry” Hovland. She was preceded in death by her parents, George and Adelaide; stepfather, Art; son, Todd Arthur Johnson; and granddaughter, Jamie Elaine Baertsch.
A celebration of Marjo's life will be held at her home in Rushford at 12 p.m. on Saturday, August 26. Marjo's family asks all to bring a dish to pass and to wear bright colors, please! In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Camp Companion of Rochester: www.campcompanion.org/donate/.
The Hoff Funeral Home of Rushford is assisting Marjo's family with arrangements: www.hofffuneral.com.
