Victor Neri Johnson, 84, of Arcadia, died on Thursday, June 15, 2023, at Mayo Clinic Health System in La Crosse, Wis. Family and friends are welcome for visitation from 3-6 p.m. on Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home in Arcadia. A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, June 26, 2023, at North Beaver Creek Lutheran Church (white church), rural Ettrick, with Pastor Kathy Ingbritsen officiating, where there will also be an hour of visitation prior to the service at church. Burial will be in the church cemetery. To express condolences to his family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com