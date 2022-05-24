On Monday, May 16, 2022, Barbara L. (Zettler) Juszczak died at St. Anne's Extended Healthcare in Winona. Barbara was born in Milwaukee, Wis., on August 10, 1936. She is survived by her husband of 67 years, Paul; sons, Michael (Gail) and Scott (Patti); and daughter, Beth Sanchez; as well as grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Memorials may be made in Barbara's memory to a charity of choice, or to the Charity Care Fund of Saint Anne Foundation, 1347 West Broadway Street, Winona, MN 55987.
A private family service will be held at a later date.
