Anthony “Tony” E. Kammerer, formerly of Winona, died on November 1, 2022, in Gainesville, Ga. Tony was born on May 9, 1946, in Winona. Memorial Park-Riverside, in Gainesville, is in charge of arrangements.
Latest News
Most Popular
Articles
- Election results: Miller, Pelowski, Meyer, Ganrude, Christenson win
- Diocese to move headquarters to Rochester
- Police blotter
- Winona woman wins statewide award for weight loss
- Daley Farm files new lawsuit
- After cuts, future of arts unclear at SMU
- Stratton, Nathaniel
- Winona School Board candidates stake out platforms
- Van Nguyen, Lun "Mike"
- Bill Nye talks climate change, space at Winona State
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.