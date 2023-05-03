Kammueller, David E.

David E. Kammueller, 69, of Centerville, Wis., passed away on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Mayo Clinic Hospital – Methodist Campus in Rochester, Minn., following a battle with cancer.
He was born on September 25, 1953, in Wauwatosa, Wis., and was the son of Vincent and Viola (Halbrugger) Kammueller, growing up on a farm in Doelle Valley near Fountain City. David was a graduate of Cochrane-Fountain City High School and received his carpentry certification from the Winona Vo-Tech.
In 1982, David married Debra Gulden in Winona, and together they raised their five children and enjoyed over 40 years of marriage. He was a member of the Local 49ers Union, and of St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona.
David was employed in the construction industry for over 50 years as a carpenter and heavy equipment operator. He was very good at his trade and received numerous certifications and awards for his construction work.
David will be remembered for his love of the outdoors, fishing, and as an excellent handyman and jack-of-all-trades who could build or fix anything. He would always go out of his way to help others, putting their needs first. His greatest joy in life was his family, and David enjoyed working hard to give his family everything they needed. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
David is survived by his wife, Debra; children, Michael, Jonathan, Benjamin, Daniel, and Elizabeth; four grandchildren; as well as other relatives and friends. He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until the funeral service at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, May 3, 2023, at St. Martin’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Winona. The Reverend Richard A. Moore will officiate. David will be laid to rest in the Fountain City Public Cemetery.
Online condolences or memories may be left for David’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.