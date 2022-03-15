Elaine J. Kamrowski, 96, of Galesville, died on Tuesday, March 8, 2022, at her daughter’s home under the care of Gundersen Hospice.
Elaine was born in Arcadia on January 16, 1926, to Adolf and Mary (Bergman) Breining. Growing up with a farming family, she truly enjoyed the quiet country way of life. She was united in marriage to Joseph Kamrowski, and together the couple raised two children. Elaine was a simple and savvy woman, enjoying the outdoors where she farmed side by side with her husband and also enjoyed planting flowers. She thoroughly enjoyed spending time with her family during holidays and other get-togethers when she could see her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. In her spare time, Elaine would embroider, bake, pick raspberries, and play partner cards with her close friends. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galesville and enjoyed attending with her friend, Hilde Grulkowski.
Elaine is survived by her son, Vilas Kamrowski, of Galesville; daughter, Rita (Randy) Kronebusch, of Winona; grandchildren, Matt Kamrowski, Dominick (Jill) Kamrowski, Janie (Mike Mock) Kamrowski, Diane (Adam) Fortek, Joseph (Tiffany) Kronebusch, Jacob (Bethany) Kronebusch, Lucas (Ashley Mason) Kronebusch, Sawyer Kronebusch, and Valerie Kronebusch; great-grandchildren, Aaron, Blaise, Quinten, Arlo, Easton, Sommer, Savanna and Ryker; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Joseph; and brothers, Clarence Breining and Gaylord (Esther) Breining.
Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11 a.m. on Monday, March 14, 2022, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Galesville with Father Joseph Antony officiating. Family and friends are invited for visitation one hour prior to the service at church. Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery in rural Arcadia. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
