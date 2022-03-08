Kangrga, Sean

On March 4, 2022, Sean Kangrga, of Clermont, Fla., husband, father, son, brother, and friend to so many, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family.
Sean was born in Minneapolis, Minn., where he attended Orono High School.
He went on to both play and coach collegiate tennis at Winona State University. It was during his time at WSU where he met his wife, Beth (Miller). They were wed in 2007, moved to the Twin Cities where Sean continued his teaching and mentoring of an entire tennis community throughout Minneapolis and St. Paul. They together welcomed three beautiful children into this world. Sean had a sense of humor like few others. He could light up a room and he had a special gift of encouraging those around him. Of all the things you could say about Sean, his greatest joy was being a daddy.
After the birth of their third child, Sean and Beth switched gears and relocated to central Florida, where they have spent the last 6 1/2 years enjoying the heck out of life along with the sunshine.
Sean is survived by his wife, Beth (Miller); his three beautiful children, Liam (12), Nolan (10) and Hailey (7); his parents, Raul and Rebecca Kangrga, of Winter Haven, Fla.; brother, Justin (Jessica) Kangrga, of Orlando, Fla.; niece, Izabella; in-laws, Bill and Nancy (Duellman) Miller, of Boscobel, Wis.; and sister-in-law, Jill Miller, of Little Elm, Texas; grandmother-in-law, Eloda Duellman, of Fountain City. It’s impossible to count the number of other family members and friends Sean leaves behind.
Sean was preceded in death by both maternal and paternal grandparents; as well as his cousin, Adam Jacobson, (son of Karen and Kirk Jacobson).
A celebration of life will be held for Sean on Sunday, March 13, 2022, at Osprey Park and Community Center located at 5100 Town Center Boulevard, Orlando, Fla., 32837. All are invited to attend between 12-4 p.m. to share memories.
In lieu of flowers, Sean’s family has set up a Go Fund me account to help in supporting his children through this difficult time: gofund.me/eec8ed1d.
