Kanz, Larry Anthony

Larry Anthony Kanz, 75, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at the Benedictine Living Community in Winona.
Larry was born August 21, 1947, in Winona to Lora (Lande) and Lester Kanz. He attended Winona High School before enlisting in the Navy. On December 31, 1966, he married Sharon Lee Kropidlowski. Together they had three children: Colin, Heidi, and Amy.
He was formerly employed at Stihl as a tool and die manufacturer.
Larry is survived by his wife, Sharon; son, Colin Kanz; two daughters, Heidi Blount and Amy (Reggie) Smith; seven grandchildren; three great-grandchildren; and his brother, Lee Kanz.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Lon Kanz; sister, Louise; and an infant sister, Linda.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at a later date at Larry’s favorite place.
Words of sympathy or remembrance may be left at www.fawcett-junkerfuneralhome.com. Services entrusted to Fawcett-Junker Funeral Home and Cremation Services in Winona.
