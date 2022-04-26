Kapustik, Lori (Cordes)

Lori (Cordes) Kapustik, 63, of Winona, passed away April 18, 2022 at St. Anne’s.
She was born November 15, 1958, in Winona to Hub and Ruth (Pruka) Cordes. She graduated from Winona Senior High School.
Lori’s last employment was at Winona Friendship Center, which she enjoyed very much.
Lori is survived by her children, Jamie (Josh) Vaughn, Paul Kapustik, twins, Jason and Jesse Kapustik; grandchildren, Alerec Kapustik, Courtney, Delaney and Conner Vaughn; her mother, Ruth Cordes; and brother, Walt (Jan) Cordes. She was preceded in death by her father, Hub Cordes.
Lori donated her body to Mayo Medical Science Research. Per her wishes there will be no funeral service. A private service for immediate family will be held at a later date to distribute her ashes.
The family would like to thank St. Anne’s, Watkins Assisted Living and Caledonia Nursing Home for all the care they provided for Lori.
