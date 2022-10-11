Kapustik, Michael “Mike” John

Michael “Mike” John Kapustik died Sunday, October 2, 2022, at Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse, Wis. He was born on September 23, 1945, in Winona, to Paul and Barbara Kapustik, where he resided his entire life. He spent many years as a construction worker and took pride in a hard days’ work. Mike was an avid Vikings fan and often wore the purple. They gave him a win on the day of his passing. Mike was previously married to Phyllis Beeman and Lori Kapustik.
Mike is survived by five children, Wendy Kapustik, Wanda (Steve) Barber, Paul Kapustik, Jesse Kapustik, and Jason Kapustik; grandchildren, Aleric Kapustik and Summer and Amber Barber; and sister, Mary Singer.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepmother, Charlotte Kapustik; sister, Pat Haley; brothers, Paul Jr. Kapustik and Joseph Kapustik; and son, Scott Michael Kapustik.
