Kaski, Eino T.

Eino T. Kaski, 65, of Crystal Falls, Mich., passed away Wednesday, December 14, 2022, at Bellin Hospital, Green Bay, Wis.
Eino was born May 27, 1957, in Claire, Mich., son of the late Donald and Sandra (Traver) Kaski.
He acquired many lifelong friends through the many schools he attended and his passion for animals. He was a 1975 graduate of Chatham High School in Virginia, where he was a proud member of the state champion wrestling team.
He married Linda Lunde on November 26, 1977, in Hixton, Wis. They raised five children. For most of his career, he was an avid dairy farmer who had a love for his Holstein girls. He instilled great work ethics in his children growing up on farms.
Later in life Eino moved to Crystal Falls, Mich., and became an over-the-road truck driver. He had a love for life and taking adventures with his life partner, Laura. He enjoyed kayaking, hiking to waterfalls, snowshoeing, bird watching, gardening, and the Green Bay Packers.
Eino will be remembered for calling and singing the happy birthday song to his family, Dad jokes, and colorful beaded beard. He contained a plethora of useless knowledge which he used for trivial pursuit and scrabble.
Survivors include his life partner, Laura Duke; five children, Eric (Angie) Kaski, Toni (Ricky) Anderson, Marc (Nelly) Kaski, Jaeme (Dan Hosking) Kaski, and Tyler (Candice) Kaski; 11 grandchildren, Adrian, Landon, Wyatt, Zenessa, Ryken, Traver, Jackilynn, Penelope, Courteney, Justin, and Olimar; and by a great-grandson, Jameson; one sister, Annette (Brian) Miller; one brother, Victor (Chelli) Kaski; numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews; special friends, Paul Sundquist and Bill Bradish; and the mother of his children and former spouse, Linda Kaski.
In accordance with Eino’s wishes, a private family service will be held in the future.
You may leave condolences or tributes for Eino’s family online at www.JacobsFuneralHomes.com.
The family has chosen the Jacobs-Plowe Funeral Home & Cremation Services, Crystal Falls, Mich., to honor Eino’s legacy.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.