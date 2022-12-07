Keiper, Helen C.

Helen C. Keiper, 99, of Winona, passed away on Wednesday, November 30, 2022, at Sugar Loaf Senior Living.
Helen was born on May 15, 1923, to Alfred M. and Marie H. (Anderson) Johansen in Minneapolis, Minn. She lived in Minneapolis until 1931 when the family moved to rural River Falls, Wis. She attended school in River Falls through her junior year in high school. In 1939, the family moved to Winona. She graduated from Winona High School in 1940. Helen graduated from Winona Secretarial School in 1941. She was a full-time student at Winona State Teachers College from 1943-45. Later, she completed her Bachelor of Science degree in 1970. Further, Helen completed her Master of Science degree in education in 1978. She worked as a stenographer in local schools and businesses for 15 years. She went on to become a full-time business education instructor at Winona Area Technical Institute (now the Minnesota State College, S.E. Technical College) 1967-68, 1970-1985. She retired in May 1985.
Helen married August Richard "Dick" Keiper on July 31, 1946 at the "old" Central Lutheran Church located on Center Street in Winona. They celebrated their 69th wedding anniversary with family in 2015.
Helen is survived by four children, John “Jack” (Beverly) Keiper, of Winona, Robert “Bob” (Mary Jo) Keiper, of Fountain City, Dr. Linda Bouck, of Winona, William (Christianne) Keiper, of Winona; six grandchildren, Eric (Kristi) Keiper, of Maple Grove, Minn.; JoAnna Jones, of South Dakota, Adam (Erica) Keiper, of Trempealeau, Seth Keiper, of Winona, Tristan (Cicely Robinson) Keiper, of Madison, Wis., Moriah Boyum (Eric), of Tomah, Wis.; eight great-grandchildren, Annabelle Keiper, of Maple Grove, Ryan Keiper, of Maple Grove, Justin Jones, of Winona, Jonathan Jones, of Winona, August Robinson Keiper, of Madison, Greta Keiper, of Madison, Lincoln Keiper, of Trempealeau, and Bennett Keiper, of Trempealeau; as well as many nephews and nieces.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Dick; her sister, Adeline Christensen Felch; a brother who died in infancy; one nephew, Paul Christensen; and close friends, Dr. Leo and Vivian Morgan.
In the past, Helen had been a member of the Winona Area Retired Educators Association, Minnesota Education Association, National Education Association, and long-time member of Central Lutheran Church. Also, for several years after retirement, she and her husband, Dick, had been members at the Winona Family YMCA.
Helen resided at the Sugar Loaf Senior Living community for the past few years.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested for the Central Lutheran Church Building Fund, Winona, MN; American Legion Post #9, Burial Detail, Winona, MN; or to the donor's choice.
A visitation will be held at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona, on Wednesday, December 7, 2022, from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. A visitation will also be held at Central Lutheran Church in Winona, on Thursday, December 8, 2022, from 10 a.m. until the funeral service at 11 a.m. The Reverend Michael Short will officiate. Due to the flu season/COVID-19 exposure, masks are encouraged but not required. Burial will be in Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona following the service.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Helen’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
