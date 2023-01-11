Beverly J. Kennebeck, 66, of Onalaska, Wis., passed away peacefully on January 6, 2023, at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, Wis.
She was born July 27, 1956, to Loren and Delores (Klonecki) Helwig. She attended school in Arcadia and graduated in 1974.
Bev was united in marriage to Robert Kennebeck on Feb. 26, 1994, in Rushford. He passed away Jan. 17, 2022.
Bev worked numerous jobs and enjoyed golfing, reading, crafts, and watching the Green Bay Packers. Her dog Sammy was her great companion. Bev and Bob enjoyed many good times with their very close friends Lou and Rod Egland.
Bev is survived by her mother Delores, of La Crosse; siblings, Michael (Elva) Helwig, of Arcadia, Jean (Robert) Spitzer, of Winona, Carol (David) Weber, of Holmen; as well as nephews, a niece, and other relatives.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Bob; father, Loren; and niece, Maria Helwig.
Following Bev’s wishes there will be no service. Memorials can be directed to the American Cancer Society or the local humane society.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.