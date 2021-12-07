Kershner, Robert Russell

Robert Russell Kershner, 62, of Fountain City, passed away peacefully in his home, November 29, 2021, after a courageous battle with cancer.
Robert is survived by his sisters, Barbara Harrington, Linda Demers, Ona Kershner, and Pia Walker; and his ex-wife, Carol Barker. He was a proud father to two daughters, Lauren and Danielle. He was preceded in death by his parents, Alice and Russell Kershner; and his brother, Roger.
Robert loved the outdoors and was an avid fisherman year round. He had a great love for food and cooking especially being with friends around an open campfire.
Robert always had time for people unless the Packers were playing. His passion for fishing, grilling and the wealth of information he knew and studied on classic and performance cars were among his favorite pastimes in his life!
He was a very simple, ordinary man with much curiosity for life, outdoor and nature!
A ceremony celebrating his life will be held at a later date next summer, Roberts favorite fishing spot!
