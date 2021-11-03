Timothy J. Kerssen, 48, of Winona, passed away on Wednesday October 27, 2021, at his home. A celebration of his life is being planned for a future date and will be announced later. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
