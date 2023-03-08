Kessler, Ione A.M.

Ione A.M. Kessler, 95, of Lewiston, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse, Wis.
She was born on August 25, 1927, in Lewiston to Harry and Lydia (Ratsch) Treder. Ione was baptized and confirmed at St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston, attended St. John’s Grade School, and graduated from Lewiston High School in 1945.
Ione was united in marriage with Edward Kessler in 1948, and together they had six children. Edward preceded her in death in 1976.
She was a member of St. John’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston and its Dorcas Society, and she was a member of the Senior Center in St. Charles. Prior to her retirement, Ione was employed with Camera Art in Lewiston for 15 years and with Express-A-Button in Nodine for 10 years.
Ione is survived by her sons, Thomas (Penny) Kessler, of Lewiston, and Rogers (Heather) Kessler, of Rollingstone; daughters, Barbara (Patrick) Kreidermacher, of Fairfield Glade, Tenn., and Susan (Wayne) Baer, of Lewiston; 17 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; one great-great-granddaughter; daughters-in-law, Mary Kessler, of Rochester, Minn., and Vicky Kessler, of Lewiston; brothers, Mel (Katherine) Treder and Gene (Marilyn) Treder, both of Rochester; sisters, Dene Narveson and Ila Rothwell, both of Rochester, Clarine (Lyman) Lewis, of Lewiston, and Elaine Bergmann, of Cedarberg, Wis.; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband; sons, Ronald Kessler and Calvin Kessler; parents; grandson, baby boy Baer; granddaughters, Janel Baer and Brooke Kessler; great-grandson, Logan Kessler; brothers, Carley Treder and Clarence Treder; sisters, Glennis Beach and Deloris Brackett; brothers-in-law, Donald Bergmann, Eugene Beach, Philip Rothwell, and Lowell Narveson; and a sister-in-law, Betty Treder.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston. The Reverend Michael Lindemann will officiate.
There will not be any visitation held prior to the service, and the family will greet relatives and friends during a luncheon and reception in the St. John's Activity Center following the service.
A family burial will be held in the spring at the church cemetery.
The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to the St. John’s Memorial Fund.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Ione’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.
