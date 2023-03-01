Ione A. M. Kessler, 95, of Lewiston, passed away on Monday, February 13, 2023, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse, Wis. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 18, 2023, at St. John's Ev. Lutheran Church in Lewiston. There will not be any visitation held prior to the service, and the family will greet family and friends during a luncheon and reception in the St. John's Activity Center following the service. A family burial will be held in the spring at the church cemetery. A complete obituary will follow. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home of Winona is assisting the family with arrangements.