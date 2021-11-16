Kieffer, Edward “Dutch” Anthony

Edward “Dutch” Anthony Kieffer, 92, of Elba, Minn., passed away unexpectedly from a sudden illness on Monday, November 8, 2021, at Mayo Clinic Hospital – Rochester, Saint Marys Campus with his family by his side. He was born October 12, 1929, in Elba, to Edwin and Hildegard (Gradle) Kieffer. He attended school in Elba. On August 24, 1954, he married Margaret Kautz at St. Johns Catholic Church in Rochester, Minn.
Dutch lived most of his lifetime in the Elba area, where he and Margaret raised their 10 children. He was a livestock dealer/trucker and dairy farmer. In the 1960s he also owned and operated a mobile grinding mill and ground feed for many area farmers; he also hauled canned milk for the Elba Co-op Creamery for several years. His greatest joy in life was spending time with his family and especially his children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren. He enjoyed riding his four-wheeler and going out and checking his crops on his four-wheeler even at the age of 92. Dutch loved listening to polka music, watching “Wheel of Fortune,” and was a great storyteller. He was a lifetime member of the former St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Elba.
Dutch is survived by his nine children, Londa (Lonnie) Virnig, of Elba, Lynne (Dan) Moldenhauer, of Farmington, Tamara Murphy, of Elba, Beth Kieffer, of Elba, Barbara (Michael) Johnson, of Elba, Gerald (Rosemarie) Kieffer, of Elba, Kevin Kieffer, of Elba, Bruce Kieffer, of St. Charles, and Timothy Kieffer, of Elba; 22 grandchildren; 40 great-grandchildren; two sisters, Jeanette Kautz, of Hammond, and Elaine Stoning, of Plainview, and a brother, Leroy “Shum” Kieffer, of St. Charles. He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; one daughter, Victoria; one grandson, Joseph; three sisters; and three brothers.
A Funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, November 16, at St. Aloysius Catholic Church in Elba, with Father Tim Biren officiating. Burial followed the service in St. Aloysius Catholic Cemetery.
Arrangements entrusted to Schleicher Funeral Homes, Plainview Chapel, the guest register may be signed at www.schleicherfuneralhomes.com.
