Kierlin, Joan Alta

Joan Alta Kierlin, 73, of Winona, died peacefully Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Winona Health.
Joan was born January 23, 1948, in Eau Claire, Wis., to Donald and Mary (Heald) Nyseth. She attended Cotter Schools. On August 13, 1966, she married John Kierlin at Cathedral of the Sacred Heart. Joan worked at Lake Center Industries before beginning her career at Riverside Integrated Solutions where she worked until retirement.
Joan was talented when it came to cooking and baking. She enjoyed reading and loved hosting family Christmas.
She is survived by her husband, John; daughter, Mishelle Kierlin; brother, Greg (Jody) Nyseth; brother-in-law, Jerry Gallas; sister-in-law, Becky Nyseth; nieces and nephews, Angie Evans, Julie Johnson (Jeremy McQuiston), Heather Nyseth, Adam (Vicky) Nyseth and Shane Nyseth and many great nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; son, John Jr. "Mike"; twin sister, Jean Gallas and brother, Tom Nyseth.
Memorial service will be at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, January 4, 2022, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center led by Funeral Celebrant Jen Corcoran. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at St. Mary's Cemetery in the spring. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family with arrangements — www.hofffuneral.com.
