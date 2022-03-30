Tony Michael Killian, 44, of Fairchild, passed away at work on March 22, 2022. Tony was born on March 13, 1978, in La Crosse, Wis., to Tim and Lorraine (Bremer) Killian. A visitation was held on Sunday, March 27, 2022, at the Wozney-Killian Funeral Home. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date. Burial will be in the Arcadia Public Cemetery. To express online condolences to Tony’s family please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.