Kimber, Jacqueline "Jackie" Ann

Jacqueline "Jackie" Ann Kimber, 73, of Winona, died on May 14, 2023, at Benedictine Villa Assisted Living in La Crosse, Wis. She was born on November 20, 1949, in Minden, Neb., to Darold and Maxine Voight.
Jackie graduated from Preston High School in 1967. She went on to study education at Winona State University and honorably graduated with her Master's degree. On September 12, 1970, Thomas Kimber and Jacqueline Voight were united in marriage. They raised two loving children together in Winona. Jackie taught at Winona Senior High for many years until retirement. She was very passionate about teaching and all of the joys that came along with it. She enjoyed crafts, sewing, traveling, games, the Syfy channel, and spending time with her family.
She was very resilient in many different ways. From losing her father at a young age, supporting her husband and son when her husband had cancer, navigating the system to adopt her daughter, to navigating her own cancer diagnosis, she set the example of picking yourself up, moving forward, and that you are never too old for change. She was a strong advocate for her own children, the students she taught, and the residents at the assisted living facility she resided in at the end of her life. If she saw something that needed to be changed to make life better for others, she was not afraid to speak up. Over her life, she was a child, wife, mother, grandmother, and family caregiver, looking out for others more than she did herself.
Jackie is survived by her mother, Maxine Linstroth; brothers, Gene and Jim Voight; son, Dan (Jen) Kimber; daughter, Jessica Kimber; grandchildren, May Kimber (20), Samantha Kimber (17), Delilah Fortner (14), Tristan Boser (10), and Stella Boser (8).
She is preceded in death by her husband, Thomas Kimber, and sister, Judy Johnson.
Services for Jackie will be held on Friday, May 19, 2023, at Central Lutheran Church in Winona at 11a.m. A visitation will be held on Thursday, May 18, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview from 5-7 p.m.
