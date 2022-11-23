Keith R Kimmel, 62, formerly of Pepin, Wis., died on Friday, September 30, 2022. A celebration of life potluck will be held on Saturday, November 26, 2022, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Holzinger Lodge in Winona.
