Kingsbury, Madeline Jane

Madeline Jane Kingsbury came into the world on June 1, 1996. She was torn from us on March 31, 2023. Was lost and then finally found on June 7.
She is the baby of the family and a bundle of joy. From an early age it was obvious she was special. By the time she was two she was stringing large sentences and complex thoughts together. People would take notice and couldn’t help but ask with exclamation, “How old is she?!” She could definitely talk and talk and talk, carrying on conversations for hours. When she was young, she’d follow you around the house chattering away … actually, she’s always done that, not just when she was little. As many of you also know, she also loved to sing and did so beautifully. Mommy, daughter, sister, aunt, niece, cousin, friend, colleague, and co-conspirator … she was many things to many people. Big smile and big heart. That’s Madeline.
She grew up to be a strong and competent young woman. A graduate of Farmington High School and Winona State University. Smart, loving, a friend to all. She was also an amazing mother who loved young Ellie and Noah more than life itself. We will make sure that they come to know her through our shared memories and stories about her sense of humor, intelligence, fierce loyalty, and undying spirit.
Over the past several months, thousands of people have heard her story. We’ve shared much and many of them have expressed that even though they’ve never met her, they feel they know her, and even love her. Think about that. That’s our Madeline. You can’t help but love her. She’s become a part of the fabric of your community. A true daughter of Winona and Southeast Minnesota. We’re proud to share her with you.
She was just hitting her stride as an accomplished young woman. She loved her job as a clinical research coordinator at the prestigious Mayo Clinic. She had also just entered her first term of graduate school at the University of Minnesota in its Public Health Administration master’s degree program. She was acing it and was loving the challenge. All this as well as being a single mom to a boisterous 2-year-old son and a sweet and feisty 5-year-old daughter. Making little humans and being a mother was her greatest joy and watching her with her children was one of ours.
We will sorely miss her smile, her bubbling laughter, her beauty, her intelligent mind, and her charm as well as the way she folded everyone she met into her heart. No one she ever met was a stranger for long, they were just friends she hadn’t met yet.
Her life was cut short in a most wicked way. But it will be remembered as oh “so full.” Brimming with a measure of love and joy that most people can only aspire to and seldom experience. We’ll miss our Maddi always and forever.
Know that for certain, Good does triumph over Evil. We promise that her voice will be heard and will remain loud.
Madeline is survived by her children, Elliana and Noah; parents, David and Cathy Kingsbury; parents, Krista and Deanna Naber; brother Steven Kingsbury and wife Melissa and Steven’s son Braxley; sister Megan Kingsbury and fiancé Will Hancock and Megan’s son Logan; step-sister Holly Waterston and husband Mike and daughters Whitney, Willow and Wrenley; step-sister Katja Manrodt and husband Greg and children Eliana and Niko; grandmother, Garnet Hultgren; step-grandfather, Richard Voeltz; uncle Kirk Hultgren and wife Cheryl; aunt, Lidia Kingsbury; aunt Alisa Flaig and husband Mark; aunt Rebecca Jacobson and husband Dean; uncle Scott Kingsbury and wife Deb; aunt, Colleen Ouimet; aunt Carmelle Eickhoff and husband Tim; and cousins, Jason Flaig, Suzanne McFadyen, Luke Jacobson, Allysen Jacobson, Renata Kingsbury, Kelley Hatfield, Jonathan Kingsbury, and Jacob Kingsbury. Preceded in death by grandmother, Lorraine Abel; grandfather, Delmoure “Red” Hultgren; uncle, Rand Kingsbury; uncle, Jon Elshaug; and step-sister, Heather Kastner.
Services to remember Maddi’s life will be 1 p.m., Sunday, June 25, 2023, at the McCown Gymnasium (175 West Mark Street, Winona) on the Winona State campus. In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to the family for Maddi’s children. More details about parking and where to enter as well as a livestream link to the service will be posted at www.hofffuneral.com.
Hoff Celebration of Life Center- Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.
