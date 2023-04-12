Kinzie, Kay Eleanor

Kay Eleanor Kinzie died peacefully on March 31, 2023, in Leesburg, Va., with two angels at her side.
Kay was born on February 23, 1934, in Winona, daughter of the late William and Waunita (Smith) Kinzie. Kay graduated from Winona High School in 1952 and then earned a B.S. in business in 1956 from the College of St. Teresa in Winona. Kay taught for several years in the Anoka-Hennepin School District 11 in Minneapolis, Minn. She then moved to Northern Virginia to work as a classroom teacher and retired in 1997. Kay traveled extensively and was an avid skier, tennis player and volunteer.
Kay is predeceased by a sister and brother-in-law, Elizabeth Ann (Kinzie) McCahey and Hubert Declan McCahey. Surviving Kay is her brother and sister-in-law, James and Katherine (Pilgrim) Kinzie of New Brighton, Minn. A Mass for Kay will be held at 11 a.m. on April 14, 2023, at Holy Family Catholic Church, 7321 Burkittsville Road, Middletown, Md. Final resting of Kay will be at 10:15 a.m. on April 17, 2023, at St. Mary’s Cemetery in Winona. Please send gifts in honor of Kay to San Mar Family and Community Services, 8504 Mapleville Road, Boonsboro, MD, 21713. All gifts directly support children and families in need. www.directcremationservicesofvirginia.com
