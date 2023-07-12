Kiral, Barbara A.

Barbara A. (Breza) Kiral, 83, of Rosemount, Minn., passed away on July 7, 2023.
Barb was born in Winona, Minn., on February 27, 1940, to John “Chet” and Vanita (Bitu) Breza. She will be dearly missed by her husband of 61 years Jerry; daughter, Brenda (Brian) Teter; grandchildren, Austin (Lia) Teter, Daniel Kiral, and Mara Teter; great-granddaughter, Lily Teter; and sister, Vicki (David) Thrune. Barb was preceded in death by her parents and son Scott.
A visitation will be held Thursday, July 13, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon at Henry W. Anderson Mortuary, 14850 Garrett Avenue, Apple Valley, Minn. Interment at Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona.
Henry W. Anderson 952-432-2331
