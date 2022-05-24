Joseph “Joe” “Sonny” John Kiral Jr., a native of Minnesota and longtime resident of Hammond, La., passed away on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph John Kiral Sr. and Virginia Nagle Kiral. Joe is survived by his beloved wife of 60 years, Elsie “Anne” Bourdet Kiral; his children, Richard Kiral (Tammy), of Hammond, Michelle Kiral, of Prairieville, La., and Michael Kiral of Hammond; his grandchildren, Caitlyn Kiral and Jamie Kiral, of Hammond; his siblings, Wilma Mueller (Ron), of Winona, Raymond Kiral (Nancy), of Montgomery, Ill., and Lyle Kiral (Marylin) of Lewiston; sisters-in-law, Nancy Bourdet, of Hammond, and Catherine Bourdet, of Metairie, La.; and many nieces, nephews and friends.
Joe was a United States Air Force Veteran having served as a radar repairman. He graduated from Loyola University of New Orleans with a degree in business. He was retired from Newark Electronics after 25 years and had also been employed by Sonoco at Shell Robert Training and Conference Center for more than 11 years. Joe had a lifelong love of fishing and often reminisced about the long walks he took with his dad while hunting when he was growing up. He loved baseball, the LSU Tigers, the New Orleans Saints, and spent many a night sitting by his radio listening to ballgames, classic country and 1950s rock ‘n roll. He enjoyed working outdoors, particularly planting his vegetables.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.