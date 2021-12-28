Kleinbach, Judith

Judith Kleinbach, 79, of Minnesota City, died Monday, December 20, 2021, at Cottagewood Senior Community surrounded by her family.
Judy was born July 15, 1942, to Kenneth and Laura (Krage) Smith in Houston, Texas. She graduated from Winona High School in 1960. On May 13, 1961, she married David Kleinbach in Winona. Together they successfully ran Dave’s Truck Repair for 38 years. On July 12, 2014, the love of her life, David, died after 53 years of marriage.
Judy was a wonderful baker and loved her beautiful flower gardens.
She is survived by her daughter, Laura (Brent) Samb, of Rochester, Minn.; son, Michael Kleinbach, of La Crescent; two grandchildren, David (Eleyna) Samb, of Kasson, Minn., and Steven (Nikki) Samb, of Eagan, Minn.; three great-grandchildren, Mariella, Kaycen and Lily; sister, Janet (Danny) Scharmer, of Winona; brother, Pete (Lois) Smith, of California; and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband, David; parents; two sisters, Laura and Elizabeth; brother, Stewart; and great-grandson, Kelden Samb.
Funeral service will be at 11 a.m., Wednesday, December 29, 2021, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center in Goodview, led by Funeral Celebrant, Ashley Czaplewski. Visitation will be at 10 a.m. until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Oakland Cemetery in Minnesota City. Memorials are preferred to Cottagewood Senior Community, A.B.L.E., Inc. or Heartland Hospice. Hoff Celebration of Life Center is assisting the family — www.hofffuneral.com.
