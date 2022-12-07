Michael P. Kleinschmidt, 84, of Winona, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Benedictine - Callista Court.
Arrangements are pending, and a complete obituary will follow.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
