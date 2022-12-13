Kleinschmidt, Michael Paul

Michael Paul Kleinschmidt, 84, of Winona, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022, at Callista Court in Winona. He spent his last days doing what he loved: spending time with family members and friends, going to church, talking, laughing, and doing puzzles.
He was born on September 13, 1938, in Winona to Dominic and Gertrude (Zywicki) Kleinschmidt, the seventh of nine children. Growing up, Mike loved playing hockey, fishing with his dad, and climbing trees. He graduated from Cotter High School in 1956 and completed his degree in physical sciences at Winona State College. During these years, he worked as a waiter at the Oaks Supper Club in Minnesota City, where he developed a lifelong love of great food, big band music, and dancing. After graduating from college, Mike served his country in the U.S. Army Reserve and was honorably discharged with the rank of sergeant.
He met his first wife, Mary Gretchen Murray, at a dance at the Newman Center in Minneapolis, Minn. They were united in marriage on May 26, 1962, at St. Joseph the Workman Cathedral in La Crosse, Wis. Together, they raised their seven children in the communities of Winona and Rochester, before her death on October 10, 1982.
Mike enjoyed a 60-year career in land surveying. In the early years, he worked with his older brother, James, and became licensed in the state of Minnesota in 1973. Mike started his own land surveying business in 1986, and his oldest son, Peter, joined him in 1992. For over 35 years, he proudly provided services to over a thousand clients in Winona, Houston, Buffalo, and Trempealeau counties. Mike appreciated working outdoors, engaging with property owners, and exploring the uniqueness of each community he encountered.
Mike was proud of growing up in Winona and his Kashubian Polish heritage. He enjoyed conducting genealogical research and sharing his family history. He was a devout Catholic who was a longtime member of the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart and enjoyed volunteering in various capacities.
Mike’s greatest joy in life was his family, and he especially looked forward to family dinners, reunions, and get-togethers. He will be remembered for his kind and caring nature, his dedication to his family, and his love of sharing the Winona region with others. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Mike is lovingly survived by his children, Peter Kleinschmidt, Peggy (John) Krenik, Anne (James) Monette, Teresa Kleinschmidt, Linda (Mark Olson) Kleinschmidt, Joseph Kleinschmidt, and Daniel (Catherine) Kleinschmidt; 14 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren with one on the way; a sister-in-law, Joanne Kleinschmidt; former spouse, Barbara Hennessy; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Mary; brothers, Paul, Leo, James, Edward, Richard, David, and Martin Kleinschmidt; and a sister, Frances Wessel.
Visitation will be held from 2:30 p.m., until the Mass of Christian Burial at 3:30 p.m., on Tuesday, December 27, 2022, at the Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in Winona. The Very Reverend Mark C. McNea will officiate. After the Mass, military rites will be provided outside the Cathedral by the American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona, with a reception immediately following the military honors. Mike will be laid to rest in a family ceremony at Calvary Cemetery in Rochester, Minn.
In lieu of flowers, memorials are preferred to Winona County Historical Society (www.winonahistory.org/donate.html) or Catholic Charities of Southern Minnesota (www.ccsomn.org/donate-online).
Online condolences or memories may be left for Mike’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com. Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
