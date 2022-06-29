Ruth Ann Kleist, 75, passed away Saturday morning, June 25, at her home on the farm in Rushford. Ruth was born on February 21 1947, in La Crosse, Wis. A celebration of Ruth's life will be held from 1-4 p.m. on Saturday, July 2, at the Hoff Funeral Home of Rushford. Also the family will be having a gathering at Rollie’s home in Money Creek on August 6, 2022, from 1-4 p.m. More information is available at www.hofffuneral.com.