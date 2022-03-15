Kletzke, George Stephen “Steve”

George Stephen “Steve” Kletzke, of Arcadia, passed away peacefully on March 11, 2022, at Grandview Nursing home in Blair, Wis., following a lengthy illness. He was 81 years old.
George was born to George and Eleanor Kletzke on July 29, 1940, in La Crosse, Wis.
George spent two years in the Army serving his country, then worked for the U.S. Corps of Engineers as chief of hydrographic surveys and channel maintenance coordinator for the Dredge William A. Thompson in Fountain City. George had a love for the Mississippi River, just like his father who also worked for the Dredge Thompson.
He enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great-grandchildren, watching golf and old John Wayne movies.
George is survived by his wife, Karen, of 59 years; daughters, Kirsten (Mark) Mortensen and Jennifer (Brian) Anderson; grandchildren, Melissa (Chris) Jungwirth, Ryan, Grant, and Laura; great-grandchildren, Abigail and Olivia; George’s sisters, Annette Moorhead and Jeanne Roloff; along with many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his mother and father, George and Eleanor Kletzke.
Special thanks to his caregivers at Grandview Nursing Home, St. Croix Hospice, and Gundersen Lutheran Hospital in La Crosse.
A private service will be held at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn.
The staff of Talbot-Scenic Rivers Cremation Center of Mondovi assisted the family with arrangements.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.