Klinger, Thomas P.

Thomas P. Klinger, 75, of Winona, passed away on Thursday, November 3, 2022, at the Gundersen Health System Hospital in La Crosse, Wis., surrounded by his family.
He was born on February 11, 1947, in Winona to Earl and Dorothy (Einhorn) Klinger and was a graduate of Winona Senior High School. Tom honorably served his country with the United States Army from 1966 to 1969, including a tour in Vietnam.
Tom was united in marriage with Peggy Suhr on May 9, 1970, at St. Michael’s Ev. Lutheran Church in Fountain City.
He was employed in the plastics and composite industry with Fiberite, RTP, and he retired from PlastiComp in Winona on April 4, 2014.
Tom will be remembered for his love of the outdoors where he enjoyed hunting, fishing, and wildlife – especially deer, birds and eagles. He loved going to ball games to watch his family and friends, watching all of the Minnesota sports teams, and he was a coach for Ridgeway Little League Baseball for many years. Tom’s greatest joy in life was his family, and he looked forward to family gatherings and attending his granddaughter’s sporting events. He will be deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
Tom is lovingly survived by his wife, Peggy; children, Scott Klinger, Tamie Klinger, Michelle (Chad) Kosidowski, and Todd (Shannon) Klinger; granddaughter, Alyssa Kosidowski; brothers, Eugene Klinger and Tim Klinger; many nieces and nephews; as well as his extended in-laws of the Klinger and Suhr families. He was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Judy Kammerer; and a brother, James Klinger.
A memorial gathering will be held from 2 p.m. until a time of remembrance at 4 p.m. on Sunday, November 13, 2022, at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street in Winona. The American Legion Leon J. Wetzel Post 9 of Winona will provide military honors following the time of remembrance.
A memorial is being arranged.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Tom’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
