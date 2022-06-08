Delores Phyllis Klink, 91, of Independence, died on Saturday, May 28, 2022, at Grandview Care Center in Blair.
Mass of Christian Burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Friday, June 3, 2022, at S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church in Independence with Reverend George Thayilkuzhithottu officiating. Burial will be in the church cemetery. Memorials may be directed to S.S. Peter and Paul Catholic Church or the Trempealeau County Humane Society. To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.edisonfuneralhome.com.
