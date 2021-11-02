Klonecki, Alvera “Ellie” Evone

Alvera “Ellie” Evone Klonecki, 79, of Arcadia, passed away peacefully on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at her home surrounded by family.
Ellie was born on April 24, 1942, in International Falls, Minn., to Alvin and Ella (Kolve) Dahl. She was united in marriage to Richard Joseph Klonecki on May 23, 1960, in St. Charles, Minn. They began their journey together traveling the world as Rich began his military career, eventually retiring to Arcadia and building their home. She obtained both her accounting degree, as well as food service management, and enjoyed working in both fields. She was a strong, determined woman who adored her family, and would do anything she could to support and care for them whenever they needed her. She will be missed always by all who loved her and enjoyed her sense of adventure. "You can't be afraid to live life!”
Ellie is survived by her children, LaVonne Klonecki (Keith Neitzel), Lonnie (Deb) Klonecki, and Lorne Klonecki, all of Arcadia; grandchildren, Erica, Alissa, Amanda, Asa, Evan and Dustin; great-grandchildren, Emmelia, Theodore, and Beau; sister, Margorie Ives, of Houston, Minn.; and step-sister, Mary Yoder of Rockford, Ill.; and by extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Richard; sister, Joyce Dahl; her mother and father in-law, Clifford and Leona Klonecki; brother-in-law, Eugene Klonecki.
The family wishes to thank Mayo Clinic La Crosse and Mayo Hospice Care teams for their compassion and support.
Family and friends are invited to attend a celebration of life for Ellie at Arcadia Country Club on Saturday, November 6, 2021, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.
To express condolences to her family online, please visit www.wozneykillianfh.com.
