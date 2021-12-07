Klucsar, Patricia

Patricia Klucsar (née Drier), 89, of Fridley, Minn., passed away December 1, 2021. Pat was a hair stylist, a cosmetology instructor and manager of a Volunteers of America site. She enjoyed crafting, dancing &and spending time with Annie Zouski, her dear friend. She is survived by siblings, James and Bernard Drier, Barbara Clark; children, Jonette, of New York, Henry Jakobson, of Florida, and Sabrina Jakobson Huston, of Oregon; and three grandchildren and a great-grandchild. Celebration of life pending. Washburn-McReavy.com. Davies Chapel, 612-377-2203.