Kluzik, Audrey

Audrey Jeanne Woof Engen Kluzik, 92, of Winona, was born on February 3, 1931, and passed away on August 18, 2023.
She was an artist, a poet, and mother to five: Micki, Gayle (Doug), Patricia (Tom), Jeanne (Doug), and Dan (Liza).
Audrey painted her entire life and wrote poetry under the pen name Audre Ionia – a few of her poems have been published. She was working on having two books published which combined her love of art and poetry.
Audrey was a resident at Watkins Manor for eight years, and she loved living there. The staff and fellow residents made it home. She will be remembered by them for her artistic ability, her humor and quick wit, and her love of jewelry — especially rings.
Audrey has been a follower of Eckankar for over 40 years, and she believed in reincarnation. We hope that is true because there are still plenty of art books to read, a few more poems to write, and she still has not beaten John at Scrabble!
Mom, you will be missed more than you know — we love you. We hope to run into you again in our travels.
A private family interment will be held at Woodlawn Cemetery in Winona.
