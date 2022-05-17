Kluzik, Richard James

Richard James Kluzik, SMSgt., U.S. Air Force, retired, of Fountain City, passed away on Friday, May 13, 2022, in the comfort of his home, at the age of 91, following a brief illness.
He was born on April 17, 1931, in Winona, to Martin and Verna (Janikowski) Kluzik, the oldest of their five children.
Richard honorably served his country with the U.S. Navy from 1947-1952 during the Korean War aboard the USS Leyte aircraft carrier as a gunner’s mate. He also served in the United States Air Force from 1954-1973 in the Strategic Air Command Bomb Nav Squadron during the Cold War and the Vietnam War, receiving several honors and commendations.
Richard is survived by his close companion for 20 years, Marion Gibbons-Sobotta; brothers, Lambert (late Judy) Kluzik, and Ronald (Rainie) Kluzik; Audre (mother to the children) and children, Micki (late Bob) Wilding, Gayle (Doug) Sauer, Patricia (Tom) Stauch, Jeanne (Doug) Wait, and Daniel (Liza) Kluzik. He is also survived by a large family of loved ones including many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Martin and Verna; brother, Stanley; sister and brother-in-law, Teresa and Victor Schewe; and his wife, Marge (Weifenbach) Kluzik.
Visitation will be held from 3 p.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at 4 p.m. on Thursday, May 19, 2022, at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka. Richard will be laid to rest at Fort Snelling National Cemetery in Minneapolis, Minn.
The family respectfully asks that in lieu of flowers, memorials would be appreciated to: Veterans of Foreign Wars Neville-Lien Post 1287 of Winona, Winona Veterans Memorial Park.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Richard’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home is assisting the family with arrangements.
