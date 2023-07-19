Pauline Knight, 94, of Winona, died on Friday, July 14, 2023, at St. Anne Extended Healthcare. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center — Goodview with the Reverend Joe McConkey officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery. Hoff Celebration of Life Center — Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.
Latest News
- Southeast students win national championship
- Winona to UP: City already owns railyard
- Will Winona County join police station project?
- WAPS begins talks on next referendum
- L-A district's plan emphasizes finances, outreach
- Charges dropped against Conlin
- Police blotter
- WPD: Ghost guns recovered from stolen vehicle
Most Popular
Articles
- MSC SE students win manufacturing championship, $100K prize
- WSHS principal, district part ways
- Missing man found safe
- Winona to UP: City already owns railyard
- Police blotter
- Long-awaited trail work underway
- What to know about rebate checks, new MN tax credits
- Air show in Winona July 21
- Police blotter
- Lewiston man arrested for alleged child sexual abuse material
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.