Pauline Knight, 94, of Winona, died on Friday, July 14, 2023, at St. Anne Extended Healthcare. The funeral service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, July 22, 2023, at Hoff Celebration of Life Center — Goodview with the Reverend Joe McConkey officiating. Visitation will be at 10 a.m., until the time of the service. She will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery. Hoff Celebration of Life Center — Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.