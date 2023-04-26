Knopick, Teresa M.

Teresa M. Knopick, 79, of Winona, died Thursday, April 20, 2023, at Regina Hospital in Hastings, Minn. She was born July 24, 1943, in Arcadia to Mamert and Irma (Wolfe) Eichman. She was married to Gerald Knopick on June 19, 1965, in St. Stanislaus Kostka Church of Winona, and he preceded her in death on January 23, 2000.
After surviving the 50s on Pine Creek Ridge, Teresa graduated from Arcadia High School in 1961. She worked six years as a personal secretary to the dean of students at St. Mary's University. She was a stay-at-home mom until all three children were in school at which point, she became school secretary at St Stan's Catholic School in Winona from 1976-1998.
Teresa so loved her family and grandchildren. If you were ever to meet her about town, she would have a photo album or two (maybe more) at the ready to show you pictures of her beloved family and tell you all about them. She enjoyed hosting events at her home in Pleasant Valley including deer hunting season, the Easter egg hunt, card games, and any other gathering — all were invited.
She so enjoyed her enormous extended family (of which her family reunion picture in her room during her final days shocked the staff) and was active in planning and participating in "the big" family reunion year. Her large family provided so much joy and support in her life.
Teresa was such a fighter during her struggles with various health issues during the final months of her life. The health care team would comment about her tenacity, to which I would simply reply, “She’s a Polish girl who grew up with eight other siblings on a farm, she doesn’t know any other way." Now it's time to rest in your Father’s arms; you have finished the race.
Teresa is survived by her son, Joseph Knopick, and granddaughters, Brianna (Aldrich) Knopick, and Kayla Knopick; daughter, Lisa (Hammes) Knopick, and granddaughters, Meagan and Rachael Hammes; son, Jason Knopick, and granddaughter, Jaylen Knopick, and grandson, Carson Knopick.
Visitation will be held at the Watkowski-Mulyck Funeral Home, 376 East Sarnia Street, Winona, on Thursday, April 27, 2023, from 4-6 p.m. Visitation will also be held at the Basilica of St. Stanislaus Kostka on Friday, April 28, 2023, from 11 a.m. until the Mass of Christian Burial at noon. The Very Reverend Patrick Arens will officiate. Teresa will be laid to rest in St. Mary’s Cemetery.
Online condolences or memories may be left for Teresa’s family at www.watkowski-mulyck.com.
