Jane Knothe, 65, of Winona, died Saturday, July 2, 2022, at her home. Services are pending. Hoff Celebration of Life Center - Goodview is assisting the family with arrangements.
Latest News
- COVID-19 vaccine clinics at Winona County Fair
- Winona man cleared in assault case
- Minnesota City 8U baseball wins G-E-T tourney
- Winona Friendship Center programming
- Woman found dead in river near Winona
- Neighbors oppose USACE plans for Homer
- County Board weighs COVID relief spending
- City of Winona’s focus on winning grants
Most Popular
Articles
- Woman found dead in river near Winona
- Winona man cleared in assault case
- Police Blotter
- How athletics shaped Cotter alumni
- Police Blotter
- Police Blotter
- WisDOT: Hwy. 35 closure, major detour in July
- 'Fine arts' no more, city to cast wider creative net
- Winona woman arrested for alleged assault
- Proposal: Waive permits to cut bluffside invasives
Images
Videos
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.